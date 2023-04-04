×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alvin bragg | joe digenova | donald trump | case | charges

Joe diGenova to Newsmax: DA Bragg's Press Conference 'Disgraceful'

By    |   Tuesday, 04 April 2023 08:26 PM EDT

Former U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Joe diGenova joined Newsmax on Tuesday to discuss the charges against former President Donald Trump and how to possibly get rid of what host of "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Rob Schmitt called a "weak case."

DiGenova replied that the statute of limitations is "a big issue," and that a change of venue, since Manhattan leans far-left, should be asked for by the defense. However, diGenova doubted that the judge would grant one.

DiGenova also raised the issue of District Attorney Alvin Bragg's press conference after the arraignment, calling it "one of the most disgraceful abuses of pretrial publicity" he had ever seen.

Bragg "violated every ABA standard on pretrial statements by a prosecutor," diGenova said, adding that "there should be a motion filed asking that he be sanctioned and that the case be dismissed."

DiGenova believes that the purpose of the press conference was to further poison the jury pool, saying that "the intention with that type of news conference is to harm the defendant, to present facts which predispose the jury to convict the defendant."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Joe diGenova joined Newsmax on Tuesday to discuss the charges against former President Donald Trump and how to possibly get rid of what host of "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Rob Schmitt called a "weak case."
alvin bragg, joe digenova, donald trump, case, charges
226
2023-26-04
Tuesday, 04 April 2023 08:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved