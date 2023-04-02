×
Tags: alvin bragg | donald trump | manhattan | bias

Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Indictment 'A Campaign Promise Fulfilled'

By    |   Sunday, 02 April 2023 04:49 PM EDT

The indictment of former President Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was a campaign promise fulfilled, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax.

The congresswoman said on Sunday that the Manhattan "jury pool" may have biased reservations about the former president as well as Bragg, who Tenney says "is making a case for himself on this: He ran on getting Trump; this is a campaign promise fulfilled."

"This is exactly what Alvin Bragg is trying to do. And remember, even before he was elected, while he was running and saying, 'I'm going to ... take down President Trump,' he got into office and said, 'I'm also not going to prosecute violent criminals.'

"So that's a direct violation of his oath of office to uphold state law," Tenney adds. "That's why Lee Zeldin ran and said, 'If I get elected, my first act is going to be to remove Alvin Bragg.'"

The indictment of former President Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was a campaign promise fulfilled, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax.
Sunday, 02 April 2023 04:49 PM
