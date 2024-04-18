Bodega Owner to Newsmax: Under Bragg, Business Owners Scared to Defend Themselves

The president and founder of the Bodega and Small Business Owners group told Newsmax Thursday store owners in New York are scared under Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Francisco Marte spoke to "Wake Up America" two days after former President Donald Trump visited a bodega in Harlem, where Jose Alba, a 61-year-old clerk at the time, stabbed to death Austin Simon, 35, who was trying to assault him in 2022.

Alba was arrested for second-degree murder and locked up for days at Rikers Island until his bail was lowered to $250,000. Bragg eventually dropped the charges against Alba. Alba has since filed a federal lawsuit against the city for racial discrimination, wrongful prosecution, and for jailing him at Rikers Island.

"We are afraid to defend ourselves," Marte said.

In New York, criminals go free while hard working people are punished, Marte said, pointing out an employee in a supermarket was recently arrested for defending himself.

"How can we defend ourselves and not be punished by authorities?" Marte said. "The liberals are so soft on crime."

Marte said 30% of bodega owners don't report incidents to police. Trump, who visited the Harlem bodega at Marte's request, told Marte if elected president again, he would work with the mayor and governor to help lower crime.

