Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Hochul Should Axe Bragg, Get Tough on NYC Crime

Democrats have ruined New York and Gov. Kathy Hochul's first order of business to get tough on crime should be to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said on Newsmax.

"I'm from upstate New York, and it's the state laws that are a problem in the New York State Legislature," Tenney said Thursday during an appearance on "American Agenda" in response to NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Wednesday press conference where he touted New York City as "the safest big city in America."

"They came up with cashless bail. We don't have any tools in the chest for police to actually do something about crime, so it's why we had this horrible situation with Laken Riley. It was New York City's detainer law that forced the New York PD to let this killer, illegal immigrant with ties to gangs, to let him go … he probably had a driver's license, which we issued to illegal immigrants, [he] went to Georgia and killed this innocent student. This is what's happening all over the state.

"It's because of state policies, not just New York City, and the[y] demoralize, defund the police movement also makes it less able to recruit good people to serve in this very honorable, very dangerous, very difficult job."

Adams and NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban told reporters the city saw continued reductions in overall crime through the first quarter of 2024.

Felony assaults were up 5.5% in March while most other major crimes were down.

Getting tough on crime would mean fixing the policies that the New York State Legislature put in place, Tenney said.

"That's where we can make the immediate impact," she said. "And we're not doing that.

"Kathy Hochul should first fire Alvin Bragg. He's the one doing malicious prosecution against [former President Donald] Trump or former Marine Corps [Daniel] Penny over protecting people in the subway. This is the kind of thing we can actually deal with. But the New York State Legislature doesn't want to criminalize retail theft. … This is affecting the middle class and the lower income taxpayers and people who are just trying to run their family business."

