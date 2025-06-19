American Parents Coalition Founder to Newsmax: YMCA Required to Follow Federal Law

The YMCA "is in receipt of more than $600 million in taxpayer funds every year" and is required to follow federal law, Alleigh Marre, found of American Parents Coalition, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"That's certainly not chump change," she said on "National Report." "And so, to be in receipt of that, a requirement is to follow federal law. And once the Trump administration began, the president made it extremely clear what Title IX means, and that is the protection of women and girls.

"Since 2017, the YMCA has had recommendations on its website related to who can use which bathrooms, who can play on which teams, locker rooms, and even overnight accommodations and camps. And that was based on gender identity, not sex. And so that's a huge cause for concern for many parents across the country, especially as we move into summer, where parents are relying on the YMCA for enrichment opportunities for their kids and for summer camps, and perhaps even for childcare."

Marre last week called for a federal investigation into the YMCA for allegedly violating the law by permitting biological males to use girls' locker rooms, bathrooms, and overnight cabins.

She told Newsmax she "wanted to make sure our organization was doing what we could to advocate on behalf of parents and make sure they're aware of these policies and then make sure the Trump administration understood that the recipient of this huge influx of federal funding was not following the law."

Archived pages of the YMCA's website titled, "How to Create a Safe Space for LGBTQ+ Campers," and dated July 3, 2017, read "Ensure all campers and staff have access to the facilities aligned with their gender identity and comfort within facility and resource limitations."

