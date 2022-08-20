Trump Attorney Habba to Newsmax: Trump's FBI Motion Likely 'Very Soon'

Former President Donald Trump's plans to file a Fourth Amendment legal motion in connection with the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate will likely come quickly, his attorney, Alina Habba, said on Newsmax Saturday.

While Habba said attorney-client privilege keeps her from giving a great deal of information at this time, she said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report" that the legal action likely come "very soon," as "any motion that he instructs, or the team advises, is done pretty swiftly. I think with something like this, we do have to move swiftly."

Trump said Friday on his Truth Social page that he is planning a "major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment" in response to the raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month, and on Saturday, Habba noted that "when protecting your rights, you have to make sure that you do so in an expeditious manner so that your client is always protected and preseveres."

Further, she said that warrants such as the one used by the FBI in the Trump home search must be "narrow in scope."

On Thursday, several media outlets filed a motion seeking to have the affidavit that was used for the federal warrant released, and Habba said that while the Trump team is not "technically a party to this action," the matter is "tricky."

"You have to look at the ins and outs of something as complicated as this is an investigation stage," said Habba. "It's almost like, much like my attorney general investigation. It's not a typical lawsuit. There hasn't been a complaint filed yet."

Habba added that the Justice Department is saying that it does not want to disrupt the investigation, which is in its "early phase." Habba said that is "stunning."

"I would like to be positive in terms of thinking that the Department of Justice and the FBI are doing things absolutely the right way," she said. "Do I think that on the face of this warrant, and it's obvious that that was not done? I do. I think that it was overly broad. I hope that the Department of Justice is really certain about what they're doing."

Further, Habba said that she thinks that if the DOJ is saying the investigation is in its early phase "and they were hoping to basically backdoor and get documents" while claiming Trump isn't cooperating, then that will be a "tough sale."

"As we have stated, which is now very public, he was cooperating," said Habba. "He had let them in June, so I'm still at a loss in terms of what there is that is the investigation that they didn't feel that they could just do with him as they were for the past three months."

Habba also responded to criticism stating that the Trump team would want to put agents in jeopardy by releasing surveillance video of the FBI's search of the former president's home.

"That was so disturbing to me that that stated in some way that we would want to put agents in jeopardy," she said. "That's very incorrect. President Trump and the Trump team that I work with have so much respect for agencies that do things the right way to follow the law, and we would always want to protect those individuals. There has been extreme backlash from some people that, in my opinion, could really use mental health assistance."

If the tapes are released, she added, "they would be released privately in the correct way and with the agency in tandem. They would never be released in a way that would jeopardize any of the people that were just doing their job."

Corruption, she added, "comes from the top ... I think that if the DOJ wants to see them, we would have [of] course be working with them to give them anything they need, just as we always have."

