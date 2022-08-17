Trump Attorney to Newsmax: Quick Ruling on Search Affidavit Sought

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys will argue, during a hearing Thursday about whether to release the affidavit leading to the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, that the main concern is of the "validity of the warrant," Alina Habba, one of his lawyers, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We'll have our Florida counsel, who's handling this on the ground there," said Habba in an interview with Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I'm sure the DOJ [Department of Justice] will argue there are witness protection issues and concerns, [so they] need to keep portions of the affidavit quiet. We will, of course, advise that our concern is of the validity of the warrant since it was so broad, and go into why we need to see more of what the basis was since we were cooperating."

She added that she hopes U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the FBI's search warrant, will rule quickly on the motion to unseal the affidavit.

Meanwhile, when asked if she fears a similar raid will be conducted at other Trump properties such as Trump Tower in New York City or at his Bedminster golf resort in New Jersey, Habba said she hadn't "really thought of that" but she doesn't rule out anything anymore.

"I hope this is the end of it," she said. "I don't think our country could withstand another issue like this."

Habba also addressed rumors of an impending Trump indictment, saying she has not heard that one is happening, but she's concerned that there are certain locations such as New York or Washington, D.C., where "we know we're not going to get a fair trial."

"There are states that are definitely biased," she said. "That's kind of the shake of what happens when you become a president. He, unfortunately, does get a really unfair shake as we've seen. I have not heard of an indictment coming down the pipe."

But if he is indicted, Habba said she fears "for the good of the country" as such action will look as if it is a "politically-motivated" attack.

Habba also on Wednesday responded to claims made recently on mainstream media that the FBI, rather than hindering Trump, helped him get elected into office.

"The FBI were the ones that were part of the Russia hoax," said Habba. "We have proven that, so thank you to John Durham for that. This is the problem again with fake news with people getting conflicting information. They're now using words like inciting violence. And the fact that we're disagreeing with what the FBI is doing is that we might be inciting violence."

Such arguments, she added, are political as Democrats try to find a new tactic for the midterms, considering the Jan. 6 investigation "is done" and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has been voted out.

"The more we stop reporting facts and politicizing each side of the news, the country is just going to get more and more upset," she added. "The FBI has never helped Donald Trump. Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were famously texting about how to take him down … lawsuits are pending because of it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!