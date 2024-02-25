Alina Habba to Newsmax: Confident in Trump's N.Y. Case Appeal

Alina Habba, one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys, said Sunday on Newsmax she's confident in his appeal of the $364 million fine in New York, as the "decisions were so void of law and order."

"We are not concerned on the higher level courts," Habba said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "I'm actually looking forward to getting a fair shake. We always knew this was going to be a long run on all these cases. We, unfortunately, have political motivation and bias. And we've seen it time and time again, so we're just going to fight the fight and keep pushing."

Further, New York Attorney General Letitia James' case against Trump, which accused him of criminal fraud over misrepresenting property values to banks and others, actually started when she was running for office on the promise of "getting Trump."

"This was before she knew anything about President Trump," Habba said. "She said she was going to go and find things out and take him down ... This is a political campaign for her. She uses it to get into office, and she's using it to stay in office. And, unfortunately, these judges are helping."

She also stressed that when judges make rulings like that of Judge Arthur Engoron against Trump, they become case law that can be used against others.

"So if we don't get it reversed, that's a major problem," said Habba. "It's much like the immunity arguments that we have. If you don't reverse it, you have things happen that could affect all presidents, not just President Trump."

But the cases against Trump show that "all they want to do is take Trump down in an election; and, unfortunately, that is not going to work in the long run," she added. "Thank God we have a system with appeals. Thank God we have a Supreme Court that still respects the law in court, law and order, and the Constitution. We have to overturn this for the rest of the state. We really do. It's not just about Trump. It's about Americans."

Habba also spoke out about crimes that are growing in the United States with the increased numbers of migrants, and argued that the Biden White House and Democrats want the borders open "because they need 10 million more votes to beat Trump."

"This is all by design, and it's not about keeping us safe," she said. "New Yorkers are not safe. America is not safe. And Joe Biden is more concerned with his polls ... They're just not thinking about our safety. They're not thinking about the fentanyl. They're not thinking about our children. They care about one thing, and that's figuring out a way to cheat. This is the new way to cheat, lie, and steal for 2024."

However, the way to hold Biden responsible is at the polls, not through legal action, when crimes are committed by people in the country illegally, said Habba.

"I'm an attorney for a former president, and presidents have immunities that need to be preserved," she said. "I think that presidents need to have immunity so that they can carry out their duties, and I mean all presidents. There are four-year terms for a reason. We can get this guy out, and we can move on."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com