Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump Victim of AG's Campaign Vow

Attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax on Friday that damages and restitution should go to Donald Trump for enduring the corruption of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A New York judge on Friday imposed a $364 million penalty on Trump for a yearslong scheme to dupe myriad entities with financial statements that inflated his wealth.

Habba was asked how hundreds of millions in restitution can be ordered in a victimless crime.

"The damages and restitution should go to Donald Trump," Habba told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"President Trump has been in three years of fights with Miss James and her team and he didn't do anything wrong," Habba said. "What has happened is that we have somebody who ran for office on getting Trump before she even knew anything about The Trump Organization. Never was in office before, walked in, ran on it."

James ran on a campaign promise of being a legal check on Trump. When she won in November 2018, she said the "long arm of the law" would do just that.

"We've seen the video footage before a million times, and Miss James made her commitment to her campaign. That's what we saw," Habba said. "What she said, 'Promises made, promises kept.'

"You know, this is a woman who on Valentine's Day said, you know, 'Roses are red violets are blue, no one is above the law.'"

"Even when you think the rules don't apply to you," is how the rest of James' post on X read.

"I mean, it's not normal behavior for an attorney general. It's just not," Habba said. "It's a serious office. And, unfortunately, we've seen the corruption run deep. These people are politically motivated.

"If there's any question, just look at the White House logs that show that [James] visited the White House before filing the complaint."

"That says it all," Habba concluded.

