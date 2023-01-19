Alina Habba to Newsmax: Committee Will Find Truth on Penn Biden Center

Statements are being crafted carefully about funding coming into the University of Pennsylvania since President Joe Biden's inauguration, Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday.

But with the House Oversight Committee examining the matter and determining whether the money was used to fund the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., the truth will come out.

"I think the Oversight Committee gets it, and I think they're looking into it. And we're going to see whether they were getting things in exchange for jobs, for favors from the White House administration that we currently have," Habba said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" about the Biden think tank, where classified documents dating back to his vice presidency have been found.

Her comments follow a Washington Free Beacon report that the University of Pennsylvania, the entity housing the Penn Biden Center, has received $51 million in foreign funding, which includes $14 million from unnamed donors in China and Hong Kong, along with $2.4 million from contributors in Saudi Arabia, according to records from the Department of Education.

The school also got $1 million from a Cayman Islands source in June for the Penn Wharton China program, the report indicated.

Meanwhile, the funding is in addition to the $61 million the university received from Chinese donors between 2017 and 2020, the paper reported.

The university has issued a statement saying there were no Chinese gifts involved in the center, Habba said, but as an attorney, she knows a fellow lawyer "definitely drafted that."

"We use our words very carefully and wisely," she said. "They probably did not get gifts directly to this think tank, although I'm still not clear on what they were thinking about when they got Biden in office."

Still, "they got funds through a separate fund that was in UPenn so that they can shield it," Habba continued. "That's what I'm guessing, and I think the Oversight Committee gets it."

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is looking "completely ridiculous" with her repeated statements.

"I don't go on TV and say the same thing over and over and say that there is a system in the Department of Justice and we are following that system, and we are cooperating," said Habba. "If I said that, what would they do to Donald Trump? We have no problem answering questions because we have nothing to hide."

But Jean-Pierre is "completely ridiculous" for "standing there and repeating the same sentence for the last two weeks," said Habba.

"She has lied to the American people," she said. "She has hidden things. And she is just, frankly, incompetent."

