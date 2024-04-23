WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: alina habba | newsmax | trump | gag | orders

Alina Habba to Newsmax: US Justice System Third World

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 07:35 PM EDT

Donald Trump legal spokeswoman Alina Habba joined Newsmax on Tuesday to underscore the irony of the influx of illegal migrants pouring into the United States to escape unlawful persecution from whatever country they're fleeing, only to find out it's happening here, too.

Habba was specifically addressing the gag order placed on Trump in his business records trial in New York, telling "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that the U.S. Justice System might as well be third world.

"The gag orders, the unconstitutionality. I mean, what is more Colombia? Russia? What is more third world?" Habba told Higbie. "This is why we have people pouring into our country, running for freedom. And now we're gonna be like that. You know, we are that. It's disgusting."

Trial Judge Juan Merchan admonished Trump attorney Todd Blanche in the courtroom on Tuesday as he fought on Trump's behalf regarding the gag order. Blanche argued Trump should not be punished for responding to political attacks, only to be scolded by Merchan for "losing all credibility."

"What happened in court today with the gag order, and the anger that you're seeing from these judges; it's very concerning for me," Habba said.

Mark Swanson

