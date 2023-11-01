Alina Habba to Newsmax: Prosecutors 'Making a Very Big Mistake' With Trump

Alina Habba, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, told Newsmax on Wednesday that prosecutors are “making a very big mistake” by putting Trump on trial and “giving him a major platform.”

Trump and his children are set to testify in his New York civil fraud trial this week and next week, with Donald Trump Jr. set to take the stand on Wednesday and the former president himself due to testify on November 6. Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump are both expected to testify sometime this week.

When asked on “Wake Up America” whether she was nervous about Trump taking the stand, Habba said, “I never worry about him on the stand. I love [it] when he takes the stand.”

She continued, “He is so honest and open,” and said prosecutors are “making a very big mistake” by putting him on trial “because you’re giving him a major platform and that’s why he’s leading in the polls.”

Habba said that prosecutors, including New York Attorney General Letitia James whose office is prosecuting Trump in his civil fraud trial, “think they’re going to get their moment outside” the courthouse.

“And she [James] will, but you know what moment she’s also going to get … when she loses, when she doesn’t get what she wants. I assure you, she will not and that’s the truth.”

Habba said that Trump and his children will testify in the next few days that “nothing was done wrong.”

When pressed on what preparations, if any, Trump and his legal team have made ahead of his testimony next week, Habba said that they haven’t done any mock sessions because Trump “doesn’t need it.”

