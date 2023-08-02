Habba to Newsmax: Trump's Latest Indictment Not Lost Cause

Even though Donald Trump will be facing a jury pool hostile toward Republicans and a potentially biased judge after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., Alina Habba, a legal spokesperson for the former president, told Newsmax on Wednesday the case is far from being a lost cause.

“I don't necessarily believe that, and maybe that's only because I'm a product of a little bit more internal knowledge,” Habba told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “I’m not as concerned based on the facts [of the case]. Am I concerned about a D.C. jury? Of course, nobody can get in front of a D.C. jury as a Republican.”

Trump is set to appear in Washington District Court of Columbia Federal Court on Thursday for his arraignment on a four-count federal indictment regarding his alleged role in trying to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

He is expected to plead not guilty.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, is a Barack Obama appointee, and has been a longtime Democratic donor who worked at a law firm that hired President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Shed has delivered harsh sentences to protesters charged in the aftermath of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

“There are processes that we can go through if we do believe that this judge is compromised or won't be able to give a fair shake,” Habba said. “It's a motion for recusal.

"The only issue with recusal motions — and I'm not familiar with the criminal court system — but in civil law, the judge decides whether they can be impartial … so, we'll see how it works. I'll leave that to our criminal attorneys, but that’s typically what you do.

“I can't see how you could possibly be a person who donates the Democratic Party, a person who sat on the board with the [son of the] current president and political opponent to President Trump ... and then sit and oversee this case.

"That just doesn't make sense to me.”

