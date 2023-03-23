Alina Habba to Newsmax: Grand Jurors 'Frustrated' by Bragg Case

Attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax on Thursday that "grand jurors are getting frustrated" by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Habba, who is not representing Trump in the investigation by Bragg but was defending him against a lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, said on "Wake Up America" that "it doesn't take a rocket scientist to read the news and figure out what's going on here."

She added: "I would assume that the grand jurors are getting frustrated, feeling perhaps like they're being lied to and that they're not getting a full picture of what is going on."

She went on to say that attorney Bob Costello, who advised Michael Cohen, "went in on Monday, he said he had spoken to Michael Cohen … he said that Michael Cohen was suicidal and was petrified to go to jail. Why is that important? Because that means he would say anything to get a plea deal."

Habba continued: "Yesterday we have the bombshell letter from his prior counsel in 2018, which clearly states that Donald Trump did not have a part in this, the campaign didn't have a part in this, and Michael Cohen singlehandedly paid Stormy [Daniels]."

When asked if she thinks Trump will be indicted, Habba said: "I hope not, I hope not. I hope that people are paying attention, and if he's indicted, I can tell you right now we're going to win something. Not worried about it."

