Habba to Newsmax: Fake News Media Permeating Justice System

The fake news media is starting to permeate the U.S. justice system, Donald Trump attorney and spokeswoman Alina Habba said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"Russia hoax, impeachment hoax, I mean keep going, keep going, keep going," Habba said.

She continued: "What I think is the most frightening is not just the fake news media but that the fake news media, I think, is starting to permeate our court systems and our justice systems, and that's what scares me." She said. "If you're on the right you tend to watch right-wing shows that confirm your beliefs; if you're on the left you tend to watch things like MSDNC and CNN and that confirms your beliefs on the opposite side.

"So the real question is, How do we start to open our eyes to the truth? And I think if we don't have people out there giving the truth and I know I for one and I know you both do this, we try and really be intelligent about what we say and not just say what people want to hear.

"I for sure don't do that, but if people don't start doing that and stop being afraid of being targeted for being honest Americans we're going to have a real problem.

"I think the [former] president [Trump] has a good point. You know we have a real, real tragedy happening in the television sector because people don't trust what they're watching. So, we have an opportunity to fix it and I take it seriously.

"I know you guys do but unfortunately that's not the way the American people view it all the time."

On Trump's arraignment Thursday in Georgia, Habba said the process will be "quick" and that her boss will be "home safe."

On a potential mug shot, Habba said there is not a confirmation that Trump will be getting one.

"I frankly don't understand the purpose of it," she said. "Do I think he cares if he has one? No. … This is a really despicable moment and for the president to take a mug shot when he is the most recognizable person on this planet [and] frankly is beyond me.

"It's beyond me and it's frankly just theatrics and that is not what this is supposed to be. It's a serious matter and if [Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis] is gonna bring charges against a former president she better be able to put her big girl pants on and deal with the repercussions and the fight that we'll give in court."

