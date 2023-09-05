×
Tags: alina habba | joe biden | impeach | donald trump | media bias | mainstream

Habba to Newsmax: No Fix Soon, Won't Recognize Country

By    |   Tuesday, 05 September 2023 08:17 PM EDT

President Joe Biden should be impeached soon, and the anti-Trump media sentiment should be addressed or the country won't be recognizable, Alina Habba, general counsel to pro-Trump Save America PAC, tells Newsmax.

"Yeah, he's not connecting with anybody," Habba said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in response to a series of clips of Biden trying to relate to people who have undergone tragedies, including comparing the devastating fires in Hawaii to a kitchen fire in his home.

"When you have a press secretary that doesn't answer questions," she said, "and you have a president who can't effectively say anything clearly, let alone walk, we have a problem, and we're in a predicament, and they're [the mainstream media are] covering the lies."

When Donald Trump was president, Schmitt noted, Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler "fact-checked every sentence. Trump could say it was a beautiful day, and Kessler would say, 'Well, technically, it wasn't a beautiful day, so I'm gonna count that as a lie.'"

"Yeah it is what it is," Habba agreed. "That's the country we're in, and if we don't fix it soon, we're not going to recognize it."

Jack Gournell

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 08:17 PM
