Habba to Newsmax: No Fix Soon, Won't Recognize Country

President Joe Biden should be impeached soon, and the anti-Trump media sentiment should be addressed or the country won't be recognizable, Alina Habba, general counsel to pro-Trump Save America PAC, tells Newsmax.

"Yeah, he's not connecting with anybody," Habba said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in response to a series of clips of Biden trying to relate to people who have undergone tragedies, including comparing the devastating fires in Hawaii to a kitchen fire in his home.

"When you have a press secretary that doesn't answer questions," she said, "and you have a president who can't effectively say anything clearly, let alone walk, we have a problem, and we're in a predicament, and they're [the mainstream media are] covering the lies."

When Donald Trump was president, Schmitt noted, Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler "fact-checked every sentence. Trump could say it was a beautiful day, and Kessler would say, 'Well, technically, it wasn't a beautiful day, so I'm gonna count that as a lie.'"

"Yeah it is what it is," Habba agreed. "That's the country we're in, and if we don't fix it soon, we're not going to recognize it."

