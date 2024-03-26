Alina Habba to Newsmax: Hush Money Case 'Another Disgrace'

Trump legal spokeswoman Alina Habba told Newsmax on Tuesday that the upcoming hush money trial against the former president is "another disgrace" that further tarnishes the state of New York, which she alleges is running a "coordinated effort" with the Biden administration for a state trial.

Further, Habba told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is the "puppeteer" of Joe Biden's Justice Department, which coordinated with the Manhattan district attorney to dredge this case back up after the Southern District of New York opted against an indictment five years ago.

"[Garland's] the puppeteer, effectively, and so is the current president, or resident, as I call him, in the White House. Truly, there is obviously a coordinated effort. There's no question about that," Habba told Schmitt.

"Back in the day, this case was looked at, it was investigated, charges were not brought. Indictments were not made because they knew the case was not real," Habba said. "Then [Trump] ran for office. They bring the charges. If you look at that timeline alone, I wanna know how they're gonna wipe this story away because it speaks volumes. You didn't bring the charges. You said there was no story."

Trump was still president when the feds opted against charges in 2019.

"And then he runs for office, and they bring an indictment on this case," Habba added. "And that case that's going forward in April is another disgrace and shows the demise of the state of New York, which I used to love."

Further, Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appointed Matthew Colangelo, a former senior official in Biden's Department of Justice, as an assistant district attorney.

"It's disgusting. Just look at the White House log," Habba said. "If anybody wants to tell me something's not coordinated, explain to me why a state official, why people that are supposed to be elected by their state and working for their state constituents, is now working with the White House administration.

"It makes no sense."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com