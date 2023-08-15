Alina Habba to Newsmax: 'Indictment Season' for Trump

Alina Habba, former President Donald Trump's attorney, told Newsmax on Tuesday that "it's evidently indictment season," after her client was hit with a fourth round of indictments on Monday evening by Georgia prosecutor Fani Wallis.

Habba said on "National Report" that Trump will appear in a Georgia court "before Friday as he's supposed to," adding, "There's no reason we wouldn't cooperate."

When asked if the trial would be held within the next six months, Habba said that the judge "is going to try 19 defendants in six months in Georgia, where they're backed up right now, actually. And they're hearing other RICO cases that are in month eight that are not nearly as complex and don't have that many defendants, so I'd love to see how that's going to happen."

She continued, "When you bring something of this magnitude when you bring these many defendants, you're now going to have 19 different counsel, 19 different requests for discovery, 19 different people you have to fight motions against."

Habba said, "Even if they try and consolidate a motion, it's heavy motion practice. It's not easy."

When asked about whether Trump would be willing to sit for a mug shot, Habba said, "The president always cooperated but it's really not his call, quite honestly. The Secret Service protects the president, he's a former president. This is unprecedented, so we've never dealt with this."

She continued, "What's the purpose of a mug shot? … [so] you know what somebody looks like in case they're a flight risk. The man is supervised by Secret Service, and can't drive a car because he was a former president. Presidents aren't even allowed to drive. Where's he going? And who isn't recognizing him?"

Habba claimed that asking for a mug shot would be "a sole power play" and a "ridiculous thing by state-level officials that are just trying to have their moment in the press, and … I'm really not impressed by what I've seen. I think it's despicable."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!