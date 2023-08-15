×
Tags: alina habba | donald trump | georgia | indictment | 2020 election | stacey abrams | hillary clinton

Alina Habba to Newsmax: Criminalizing One Side 'Un-American'

By    |   Tuesday, 15 August 2023 10:29 PM EDT

Everyone, left and right, has the right to question election outcomes and push for freer and fairer voting; it's when only one side is punished for it that it becomes a problem, Alina Habba, general counsel for pro-Trump Save America PAC, tells Newsmax.

Tuesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the host played a montage of Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who lost the 2018 Georgia governor's race to Republican Brian Kemp, making the rounds on news and entertainment shows afterward claiming fraud. Abrams eventually admitted Kemp had "won" but never conceded, claiming election irregularities.

Former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in Georgia state court on Monday on multiple charges, alleging a conspiracy to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election, which Trump narrowly lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

New York District Attorney "Leticia James also should be part of that montage where she calls Donald Trump an illegitimate president," Habba told Bolling. "Hillary Clinton, add her to the mix."

Clinton has on multiple occasions claimed that Trump was not legitimately elected in 2016 after she won the popular vote and Trump won the electoral vote. The electoral vote is the constitutionally provided method of electing a president.

"I'll be fair to everybody and say this: It's OK to question the integrity of the election," Habba said. "Why not? If we think there are issues that need to be corrected, we need to look into them. We need to question them."

Ensuring fair and free rights to vote and voter integrity are vital, she said.

"That's what makes us America. So the fact that they are now trying to criminalize it for one person, but not for the others," Habba added, "that's what's un-American, and that's where we have a problem."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell is a writer for Newsmax. He has over 35 years of experience in the news industry as a writer, editor and photographer for newspapers and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

