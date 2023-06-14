Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump Case Is Spin, Only a President Can Declassify

Attorney to former President Donald Trump Alina Habba told Newsmax on Wednesday that critics are trying to "spin" this case and that only a president can declassify documents.

Habba explained on "Eric Bolling The Balance" that "they try to hit him with these garbage [indictment counts]. ... He's the only person that could summarily declassify records. It's called the Presidential Records Act."

When host Eric Bolling asked why no firm position can be reached on the Presidential Records Act, be it in the media or the government, Habba said, "It's because they're spinning. Everyone's spinning. And the truth is that nobody, and I mean nobody but possibly three to four attorneys and the people involved, know what actually happened, know what took place, know the actual laws.

"Most people get on TV and don't even know what the Presidential Records Act is, and they most certainly don't know what the Espionage Act is," she continued. "The truth of the matter is this is insane politics in the courtroom, and it has to stop."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!