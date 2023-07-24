Alina Habba to Newsmax: Left Wanted Trump Indictment for 'Shock Factor'

The countless lawfare attacks on Donald Trump and his family, specifically the indictments of the former president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, are meant for "shock" value, general counsel for Save America PAC Alina Habba told Newsmax Monday.

What special counsel Jack Smith and New York Attorney General Letitia James are doing to the Trump family is to "the detriment of this country and our constitutional bedrock, and it needs to stop," Habba told guest host Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "So we have to take it head on. … What they wanted was the indictment, what they wanted was the shock factor."

Habba noted that the Democrats will continue to conduct lawfare against Trump. "We know they have a couple more tricks up their sleeve," she said. "We’re ready for them."

"But are they legally sound? No, And that's the most important thing I could say as the president's spokesperson for all legal issues. This is a farce … a complete gimmick, and it is election interference."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!