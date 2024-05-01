Alina Habba to Newsmax: Judge Could Jail Trump Over Gag Order

Alina Habba, one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys and his legal spokesperson, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the judge overseeing his criminal trial in New York City could jail her client for violating his gag order.

Trump was fined $9,000 earlier this week for repeatedly violating the gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan, who warned at the time that he "will impose an incarceratory punishment" if Trump continues to make public comments about witnesses and other individuals connected to the case.

When asked on "Wake Up America" whether the judge would possibly impose jail time on Trump for violating the gag order, Habba said, "I think that would happen."

She added, "I think this judge will do whatever he wants," and went on to call the gag order "an extreme measure" that she said is "completely unconstitutional, especially when you're the leading candidate" in a presidential election.

Habba said, "You're taking away his voice" while witnesses for the prosecution "are spreading freely … on social media and in the news, and the gag order does not apply to them."

She also addressed the judge's comments that Trump will be allowed to attend his son Barron Trump's high school graduation ceremony next month, saying "the fact that we have to react to that is insane, these are courtesies that should have been given right away, and the fact that we had to wait this long to know whether he could make his son's graduation, it's crazy."

