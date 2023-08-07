Alina Habba to Newsmax: DOJ Works With Media on Trump Narrative

The anti-Trump Justice Department prosecutors are communicating with the media before communicating with former President Donald Trump's legal team to control the political narratives, according to Trump legal spokeswoman Alina Habba on Newsmax.

"Am I hearing anything directly, as most attorneys would have that kind of privilege and courtesy? No, we don't get courtesies from anybody, and we do not know anything more than the press does," Habba told "John Bachman Now" on Monday. "Unfortunately, a lot of times, I'm hearing things through The New York Times through leaks from the DOJ and their PR team, which says it all.

"Frankly, that's the current circumstance in our country, and it's disappointing. But, no, we have no personal heads-up. Why would we? They like to have their moment, and I'm sure the press will hear first."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is convening her state grand jury, which is expected to deliver a fourth indictment of the former president by the end of this month.

Habba said not to expect anti-Trump prosecutors to talk to Trump before the media either, telling guest hosts John Huddy and Kimberly Guilfoyle the alleged election meddling scheme between the Department of Justice and complicit media was prevelant.

"Usually, there's just a common courtesy; you're about to go into a case together — you have courtesies, you give extensions, you discuss things together," Habba said. "But there's no camaraderie anymore because it's very politically motivated.

"So, they take a hard line on the left, and they don't discuss anything if you're on the right, and that's just not the way I operate as an attorney.

"But unfortunately, it is what we're seeing with how they treat President Trump."

Trump had a constitutional right to challenge the 2020 presidential election, despite President Joe Biden siccing special counsel Jack Smith on criminalizing an election challenge, according to Trump attorney Jesse Binnall, who rejected former Attorney General Bill Barr's claim this case is not a First Amendment one.

"He had a First Amendment right — a very, very clear First Amendment right — to challenge an election," Binnall said. "He had a First Amendment right to give a speech urging people to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.

"The conduct here is very much First Amendment speech, including not just the freedom of speech, but the freedom to petition your government for redress of grievances.

"When you think the government has done something wrong, you always have the petition to go to the government in this case and say, No, you should do something; you should do something different.

"That's something that wasn't only in the Constitution, it was in the Declaration of Independence," Binnall said. "It's one of the reasons that we separated from Great Britain in the first place: That right to petition your government for redress of grievances, which is why this prosecution is so unprecedented."

