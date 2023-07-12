Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trial 'Good Thing' for Trump

Alina Habba, legal spokesperson for Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she believes it is "a good thing" for the former president to go to trial and expose the "witch hunts" against him.

A guest on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Habba's answer was in response to a federal judge's decision last week to reject the Department of Justice's request to bar Trump from testifying in lawsuits against the DOJ by former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

"I actually am of the mindset that a trial is a good thing for President Trump, because the witch hunts need to be exposed," she said. "What we've seen are numerous indictments and numerous one-sided stories, and they really are fictitious stories. So you have these come out, and it's our turn to go up and bring evidence. And I can't wait to do that."

The attorney noted, however, that doing so "takes time." She said: "They've had a tremendous amount of time to get discovery. We need that time to do the same, to review the documents that would come in play. So they're going to do it when they're ready, and they'll do it as fast as possible.

"Look, the DOJ is intervening to try and protect [Trump] from testifying on something that's a matter of fact, which I frankly see as a very clean-cut case. But they don't want things that will hurt other matters. It's all very calculated."

Habba said the "Biden DOJ" makes it "look like they're protecting presidents. They're not. They're protecting their cases. Because one day, if President Trump wins or if we get [another] Republican back [in the White House], the coin's going to be flipped. And they want to make sure that we can't do the same to them."

She also addressed reports of cases in which the DOJ may have withheld exculpatory evidence — evidence possessed by the opposing side that exonerates the client — despite having to produce it by law. One such instance included Trump.

"We obviously had reports come out, which we were aware of, that there [were] discussions with attorneys for witnesses that went through the grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago case," Habba said. "That's incredibly disturbing to me. That is something that should be investigated. ... We filed documents on this last week; we'll see what comes out of it."

Host Carl Higbie asked Habba if Trump manages to get reelected in 2024, what the pecking order for the axe might be. She laughed and answered, "I don't know, but I hope I have one. ... I've never held a chainsaw or an axe in my life, but I'm ready to roll."

"The truth is, I think that's what they're afraid of," she added. "They are afraid because if we get control, if we get back in power, [Trump is] going to turn around and he's going to say, Oh, you wanted to investigate me. Guess what? We're going to investigate you and we're going to do it openly, honestly, and for the American people to judge and see exactly what was happening."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!