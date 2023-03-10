Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: UFO Intel 'Goes Deeper' Than House

Earlier this week, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., shared his belief with Newsweek that the U.S. government has recovered a UFO craft and possible "beings."

The Tennessee Republican also said U.S. officials attempted to reverse engineer the UFO craft in order to better understand the advanced alien technology.

On Newsmax Friday, Burchett was asked about an alarming number of UFO sightings coming to the Pentagon's attention — with more than 500 sightings either being discovered or reported since last August alone.

As an analogy, Burchett explained that garnering access to military intelligence behind UFO sightings, or even the infamous 1947 crash of unknown crafts that took place in Roswell, New Mexico, "is a lot like congressional ethics — that doesn't exist," he said while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Burchett said the U.S. government has recovered UFO crafts through the years, but has been reluctant to share any of the details with the public.

"We've got some of our top pilots" in the U.S. Navy and Air Force "spotting these things. I've talked to them. They're not allowed to testify in congressional hearings," said Burchett.

The second-term congressman then added that "a lot of people" have been compromised by UFO sightings, and getting to the bottom of these encounters "goes deeper" than the jurisdiction of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Burchett was joined by Jeremy Corbell in the Friday interview.

Back in January, Newsmax chronicled how Corbell had discussed an image collected by a U.S. spy plane that apparently shows a metallic orb UFO that flew over Baghdad, Iraq, in 2016.

According to the U.S. version of The Sun publication, the photo was featured in a classified video briefing shown to American government agencies.

It potentially marked the first time a UFO has been filmed in an active conflict zone.

On Friday, Corbell stated that accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena is "nothing new." He also said, "These exploitation programs, they do exist."

That prompted Burchett to back up the recent comments from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who claims he saw "evidence" of the U.S. possessing a recovered craft that no other country could possibly have.

"I was with Matt. I know what he's referring to," said Burchett. "We've got to have hearings" on UFO crafts. "We're going to have hearings."

