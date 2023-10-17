×
Tags: alfonse damato | newsmax | jim jordan | house | gop

Former Senator D'Amato to Newsmax: House GOP Acting Like 'Fools'

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 05:26 PM EDT

Former Republican Sen. Alfonse D'Amato told Newsmax on Tuesday that the House Republican conference is "acting like a bunch of fools," in delaying the election of the next speaker after the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the position two weeks ago.

"The fact is, you cannot elect a speaker and then allow just one member to call for a vote to get rid of him and dump him when you have such a slim majority," D'Amato said during an appearance on "American Agenda." "That should be number one. He should insist on that, that they change that rule. You had [Matt] Gaetz, this jackass congressman from Florida … Do you know why he pushed this? There has been a lot of speculation and I get it from some pretty good sources [that Gaetz pushed McCarthy out] because the speaker would not intercede and drop the investigation with respect to his misconduct down in Florida with a 17-year-old.

"You cannot run a country that way, and we're making ourselves, the Republican Party, look like a bunch of fools during this critical time with what's taking place here in our country, without a budget, without knowing what we're going to do going forward; with the international situation; with Israel — and make no mistake about it, Iran is involved in this — and here we can't even put together a team to elect a leader," he continued. "Shame on the Republicans, and shame on this guy, Gaetz, who started this whole thing. No one should take the leadership unless they get rid of that rule that one person can bring up a situation that can knock out the speaker. That's not democracy."

When asked if the situation currently unfolding in the House will recur, if a faction of Republicans object to the next speaker's leadership, D'Amato said it will "if you allow this rule to continue, where one person can call for a vote on the leadership of the speaker.

"I have to tell you, if people say, 'Why should I vote for them? They can't even choose a leader.' They'd be right," he said. "So, we'd better come together, put aside these little personal gripes. We can't all agree on the same thing. Let me tell you, I got doubts about this guy [Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio] as the leader. He doesn't look to support our standing up to what is taking place throughout the world."

House Republicans rejected Jordan for speaker on the first ballot Tuesday, as 20 holdouts denied him the votes needed to gain the gavel. More voting is expected as Jordan works to flip those opposed to the Ohio congressman and his firebrand-style of leadership.

"Are we going to abandon the Ukraine?" D'Amato added. "If that's what he's for, I wouldn't vote for him. I want to know that he's going to support our efforts in the Ukraine. I think that's a reasonable posture for Republicans to take."

