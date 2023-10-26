Fmr Sen. D'Amato to Newsmax: Sen. Grassley Exposing Biden Cover-Up

Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is exposing a Biden family cover-up that is allegedly being orchestrated by the FBI and the Justice Department.

"I know Chuck Grassley for over 40 years," D'Amato said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "He is one of the most respected senators that the United States has ever had across party lines. What he is bringing to our attention once again is that the corruption of the Justice Department, under this administration, is keeping the FBI from doing their job.

"At the top, the head of the FBI, the head of the Justice Department, they should be ashamed of themselves in not making this information available," he continued. "What is the good reason for not doing it? There is none except they're obstructing justice. They want to hide the shenanigans of the Biden family and the payoffs that have been taking place over the years."

In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday, Grassley said that significant political bias appears to be behind an effort at both agencies to shut down any investigation into the Biden family's business dealings. He said that this has taken place despite more than 40 confidential sources providing the FBI with criminal information related to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

"Our Republic cannot survive such a political infection and you have an obligation to this country to clear the air," Grassley wrote.

"This letter is based on years of investigation, including the provision of information, records, and allegations from multiple Justice Department whistleblowers that indicate there is — and has been — an effort among certain Justice Department and FBI officials to improperly delay and stop full and complete investigative activity into the Biden family," he said.

In his letter, the Iowa senator also requested records related to the investigation.

D'Amato went on to call Garland "an absolute disgrace" and told Wray that he is "ruining the great image of the FBI" by "fostering corruption" at the organization's "upper echelons."

"That's what's taking place," he said. "It's a cover-up. Chuck Grassley is a great American. I don't say this because he's a Republican. He calls them the way he sees them, and he happens to be right."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!