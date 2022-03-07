Ukraine MP Alexey Goncharenko to Newsmax: 'There Is No Cease-Fire'

There "is no cease-fire" in Ukraine, as the Russians are firing on humanitarian corridors that are being used to evacuate people and killing them as they try to flee, Ukrainian Parliament member Alexey Goncharenko told Newsmax on Monday.

"All this horror — it continues," Goncharenko told Monday's "Wake Up America." "They're continuing to fire at innocent people and killing innocent people, and also they're continuing to use aircraft to bomb Ukrainian cities and using heavy artillery against residential areas."

Goncharenko added Russian troops "started to shell and shoot" Sunday at a humanitarian corridor being used to evacuate people from Irpin, a city located south of Kyiv," and "eight innocent people were killed, which is awful, [in] a humanitarian corridor, including two children. That's something so sad."

Meanwhile, Goncharenko repeated his call for aircraft and air defense systems, telling Newsmax if continued peace talks are to be successful, "we need to make something with the skies."

"We need weapons and aircraft and air defense system from NATO countries to help us," he said. "We're already asking for pilots, your pilots in the air ... we are not asking for your boots on the ground. Please give us aircraft; give us air defense systems' and we will do everything ourselves."

The Ukrainian Air Force is fighting hard and is proving "they are one of the best in the world," but Russia is stronger because they are "much bigger in numbers," he added.

"We are very short in the number of aircraft that we have, and at this moment, Poland, Slovakia, and Bulgaria, countries from Eastern Europe; they have old Soviet aircraft that we can use now and which we desperately need, but it's absolutely unclear why for the 12 days, we cannot receive these aircraft," Goncharenko said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday the United States is "working with Poland as we speak to see if we can backfill anything that they provide to the Ukrainians," including fighter jets.

Goncharenko urged Americans to pray for Ukraine and said he will stay and fight for his country and Kyiv, its capital, and he believes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will stay as well, despite some calls for him to leave the city and lead resistance efforts as an exile.

"I believe that he is not going leave Kyiv because I think it's important for everybody in Ukraine and today in the whole world to know that Kyiv is standing, is holding its ground," he said.

