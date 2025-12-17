Lukashenko to Newsmax: Trump Is a Brilliant Leader

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Newsmax Wednesday that he has always supported President Donald Trump.

"I am the only president who not only supported Trump when he was nominated to run for president, but I openly talked about it," Lukashenko, who has led Belarus since 1994, said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"We supported him openly. Unfortunately, in America, people don't know about that because Belarus is being headed by the last dictator in Europe or whatever they are calling me there," he said.

The vision and policies Lukashenko has pursued in Belarus are very close to what Trump is doing in the United States, he said.

"I've been always welcoming the idea of Trump coming back to power. He's a brilliant leader, and during his presidential campaign, I called him a 'bulldozer' because he traveled across the country as a bulldozer and he won," Lukashenko said.

"I don't think that such a victory was possible, but he did it, and he deserves this victory."

The Belarusian president cited Trump's stated commitment to peace, echoing Trump's claim that he helped bring about the end of eight conflicts.

"He has clear goals and he manages to do a lot. If the conflict in Ukraine will be stopped with the help of Donald Trump, he will be remembered in history forever," he said. He won't need any Nobel Prize.

"He will be in history as the most peace-loving president of the United States of America, which cannot be said about any other president after [Franklin D.] Roosevelt.

"There are a lot of words that can be said positively about President Trump. I'm not disappointed that I supported him, especially taking into account the previous administration that tried to force the entire world into economic or military submission."

Lukashenko said Russian President Vladimir Putin "has good human qualities, but in politics he's a very strict one."

"He is a menace in policy, and he is a great man [in] politics," he said.

"You can only envy his strength and his desire and his experience to lead such a country and to deal with issues of not domestic kind, but also foreign policy. He is a very strong person."

