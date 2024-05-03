Rep. Mooney to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Weak on Condemning Antisemitism

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., told Newsmax on Friday there is a simple explanation for why President Joe Biden and other Democrats have not come out stronger against pro-Palestinian protests that have rocked college campuses across the nation, stoking a rise in antisemitism.

Biden said in a speech Thursday, "There should be no place on any campus, no place in America for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students." But he also lumped antisemitism in with Islamophobia and discrimination against Arab Americans and Palestinian Americans.

"They're just very weak," Mooney told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "This is antisemitism, anti-Israel commentary. No one is talking about Islam here, except for the [Hamas] terrorists who invaded Israel and are holding hostages right now."

Mooney was among 187 Republicans to approve the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which passed the GOP-led House on Wednesday by a 320-91 vote. The act is in response to college students protesting Israel's war against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip on campuses across the U.S.

"All we're saying is don't attack and kill Jewish people because they're Jewish," Mooney said. "Don't deny Israel's right to defend themselves from a war that has been raised upon them — a just war that they're defending themselves."

Mooney said there is a lot of misinformation being intentionally spread "all over the place," leading to antisemitism and hatred.

"These are professional protesters, really," Mooney said. "They will do anything to bring America down — and any ally of America, like Israel or England. They will take these countries down. They are trying to hijack any cause [to] create disruption. Frankly ... these liberals say they love higher education, and higher education is being shut down, and they're just letting people take over college campuses in some cases.

"I do applaud the universities ... and the police that are doing their job arresting these people."

