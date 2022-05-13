Rep. Mooney to Newsmax: Administration Has 'No Answer' on Formula Shortage

The Biden administration isn't doing anything about the nationwide shortage of baby formula because "they don't have an answer" on that or the supply-chain problems facing the nation since President Joe Biden took office, Rep. Alex Mooney said on Newsmax on Friday.

"There's a supply-chain crisis all over the place, on top of the supply-chain problems with baby formula," the West Virginia Republican, who won the nomination in his reelection bid this week, said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "With the prices themselves, because inflation is so high, it's harder to afford these products. When you tell the whole country to go home and not work and pay people more to stay home than to work through unemployment enhancements, as they did a couple of years ago during COVID, it's caused this backlog."

Now, Mooney said, there is "too much regulation and too much taxation. The Democrats just don't know how to run America. They're running it into the ground. They're ruining our country."

Voters are speaking out for change in November and for the return of people who "understand free-market economics, who understand empowering local communities and businesses to take over and return America to our normal traditional way of life where people can afford things and even have things," Mooney said.

Mooney, who will be running against Democrat challenger Barry Wendell for his state's 2nd Congressional District seat, added that he hopes Americans are not "adjusting" to the supply-chain crisis.

"I believe Americans understand that this is not the way it's supposed to be in this country, the greatest country in the world that's not rooted with socialism and more regulation and, you know, just a failed Democrat government here," Mooney said.

Mooney, meanwhile, said the other Republican in this week's race, incumbent Rep. David McKinley, has not conceded the election, even if there was a "blowout" result.

"People expected this race to be close," Mooney said. "We ended up winning by 19 percentage points. Liberal Republicans and liberal biased media folks just didn't want to believe that a conservative endorsed by Donald Trump like me would even win it all. But the voters spoke loud and clear. I won all but three counties out of 27."

Mooney also discussed Sen. Rand Paul's move to block a $40 billion Ukraine aid bill Thursday, while calling for oversight on how that money would be spent.

"We certainly need more oversight," Mooney said. "My mother fled a communist country, Cuba, so I'm all for standing up to communist aggression. We also need to make sure that taxpayer dollars are used the best way possible. I appreciate the Senate deliberation on this."

Further, it must be determined if Biden has a plan to succeed in Ukraine, and other countries must also join in the effort there, said Mooney.

