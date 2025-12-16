Lukashenko to Newsmax: Trump Alone Can't End Russia-Ukraine War

Before there can be peace between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv needs to realize it is losing the war, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Lukashenko, who has led Belarus since 1994, has provided support for Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

He dismissed the idea that President Donald Trump could end the war.

"If it depended only on Trump, then the war probably would already be over," Lukashenko said on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"But we have two conflicting parties, the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and also us being dragged into the conflict because we are living at the border with these two countries.

"This is a multilateral process, and Trump alone won't be able to resolve this issue," he said.

"This conflict must be frozen. We must stop the deaths of people and then we can talk about everything."

Lukashenko said he believes if Trump had been president in 2022, there would be no war.

"Without America, peace is not possible. It now very much depends on the position of the United States of America and President Trump.

"The main thing for President Trump to stick to this position," he continued.

"He has a character. He is quite impulsive.

"Sometimes it is important for him to stick to this position, not to give up," Lukashenko added.

The Belarusian president said Russian President Vladimir Putin is committed to peace.

"I believe [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy also wants peace, especially right now," he said.

"But their opinions on how this war must end are very different."

Lukashenko warned if the war continues, Ukraine might cease to exist.

"We won't have such a country on the map of the world," he said.

"The most dangerous thing is that this conflict will go on. And if the escalation is still there, the consequences might be very hard and very dangerous for Europe and for the entire world.

"It will escalate into a global conflict," Lukashenko continued. "That is why we must extinguish this conflict right now when we have the opportunity."

He said the sooner the war is ended, the fewer people will be killed.

"Zelenskyy should understand, and I believe he understands that this will end in Ukraine ceasing to exist," Lukashenko said.

"If they don't come to agreement now, the external pressure will be even higher."

