Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: Impeach 'Abject Failure' DHS Sec Mayorkas

Failure to uphold the laws of the United States with regard to illegal immigration at the southern border is reason enough to impeach at least "abject failure" Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, if not President Joe Biden, according to Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"You've got President Biden willfully disregarding his duty to faithfully execute the laws of the United States, secure our border against dangerous cartels, and to stop the flow of dangerous narcotics and human trafficking into our communities," Roy told Thursday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "And he's refusing to do it knowingly having Mayorkas on the job as his agent, as the person representing him in carrying out the duties of running the Department of Homeland Security."

Roy issued a call this week for Mayorkas to provide information on the administration's border crisis or face legislative action, including potential impeachment.

"I can tell you that the president of the United States, the buck stops with him, and we're starting by talking about impeaching Mayorkas, but I've called for the impeachment of Biden as well," Roy told host Eric Bolling. "And look, this isn't political. There's no great joy out of doing this. I want the state of Texas protected, and I want Texas protected now.

"And a failure to do so is a failure to actually do the job of president and to guarantee us the form of government we have that is a republic."

Having federal border officials permitting COVID-19-infected migrants into the U.S. during the pandemic, and not utilizing Title 42 for immediate expulsion of border crossers, falls on Mayorkas as a dereliction of duty, according to Roy.

"Well, Eric, look: He's in charge of homeland security; that's the job he took, secretary of homeland security, and he's an abject failure," Roy told Bolling. "He's purposely ignoring the laws of the United States that require that we have a secure border. It requires enforcing, for example, Title 42. There's some discretion there, but when you have a pandemic, you're supposed to use it to stop the flow of people coming across our border. You're supposed to stand up against the violent cartels that are making hundreds of millions of dollars moving human beings and dangerous narcotics for profit."

Mayorkas paid a visit to the southern border in El Paso, Texas, and not the truly embattled Rio Grande Valley, Roy said.

"All I can say to Mayorkas is, 'welcome to the party; glad you found a reason to come down to the southern border of the United States in Texas and do your job,'" Roy said, rebuking Mayorkas over his claim that DHS detained 212,000 illegal crossers.

"He's trying to say, 'look at us; we're doing a good job; we apprehended 212,000.' You didn't apprehend these folks. They're coming to you, coming across the border; they're checking in for automatic, basically, granting of asylum.

"I don't want to hear him patting himself on the back for their failed policies that are endangering Americans, endangering migrants, endangering our communities in Texas. And he should be removed from office for failure to do his basic duties."

As for Biden's "border czar," Vice President Kamala Harris, she is suspect, too, but ultimately Mayorkas and Biden are the true targets of impeachment for failure to enforce U.S. border and immigration law.

"Vice President Harris, she's already plummeting in the polls," Roy said. "People recognize she's an utter and complete failure. She's an embarrassment to the office. And so I'm not sure she even really matters in the conversations. Everybody gets the joke."

