×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alejandro mayorkas | dhs | impeachment | vote | roger marshall

Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: I Propose a 'Vote of No Confidence' for Mayorkas

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 08:43 PM EDT

Kansas GOP Sen. Roger Marshall told Newsmax that his proposal for a "vote of no confidence" in Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas would inspire the House to move forward with articles of impeachment.

"Well, certainly, the House has plenty going on, but we hope that this [vote of no confidence] would give them the confidence to proceed forward," Marshall tells "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

The congressman went on to outline that as southern border crossing continues to increase, so too have overdoses of fentanyl and other opiates. He adds that "the secretary is derelict in his duties. He has been charged by law to make sure that we have a secure border, and I don't think anyone in America believes we have a secure border right now."

Only the House of Representatives has the power of impeachment. The Senate tries impeachments.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Kansas GOP Sen. Roger Marshall told Newsmax that his proposal for a "vote of no confidence" in Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, would inspire the House to move forward with articles of impeachment.
alejandro mayorkas, dhs, impeachment, vote, roger marshall
192
2023-43-18
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 08:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved