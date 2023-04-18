Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: I Propose a 'Vote of No Confidence' for Mayorkas

Kansas GOP Sen. Roger Marshall told Newsmax that his proposal for a "vote of no confidence" in Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas would inspire the House to move forward with articles of impeachment.

"Well, certainly, the House has plenty going on, but we hope that this [vote of no confidence] would give them the confidence to proceed forward," Marshall tells "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

The congressman went on to outline that as southern border crossing continues to increase, so too have overdoses of fentanyl and other opiates. He adds that "the secretary is derelict in his duties. He has been charged by law to make sure that we have a secure border, and I don't think anyone in America believes we have a secure border right now."

Only the House of Representatives has the power of impeachment. The Senate tries impeachments.

