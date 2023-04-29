×
Tags: alejandro mayorkas | dhs | border | title 42

Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Every Word From Mayorkas a Lie

By    |   Saturday, 29 April 2023 12:53 PM EDT

Former acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan told Newsmax on Saturday that every word from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' mouth about securing the border is a lie.

Speaking on "Saturday Report," Morgan said, "He's a liar ... Let's just be straight. Let's stop beating around the bush here.

"Everything that comes out of Secretary Mayorkas' mouth with respect to the crisis on the Southwest border is an intentional, blatant lie to mislead, misdirect and really avoid the bad political optics and truth that's happening on our Southwest border."

According to The New York Post, Mayorkas said Thursday, regarding the May 11 expiration of Title 42, that "this is a hemispheric challenge that demands hemispheric solutions. Let me be clear: Our border is not open and will not be open after May 11."

