Donald Trump to Newsmax TV: DHS Chief Mayorkas 'Grossly Incompetent'

Former President Donald Trump called Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas “grossly incompetent” on Newsmax TV on Monday and predicted a worsening surge of illegal immigrants at the border that the Biden administration may not be able to handle.

Speaking on “Greg Kelly Reports,” Trump decried the worsening situation at the border, with Customs and Border Protection statistics showing 100,000 illegal aliens were caught attempting to enter the United States from Mexico in February, That was a nearly one-third jump from the previous month and a three-fold increase from the same month last year.

He took aim at Mayorkas’ remarks Sunday on several interview shows where he blamed the Trump administration for what he called dismantling facilities to handle immigrants trying to cross the border illegally.

“I watched him and I think he’s got to be grossly incompetent,” Trump said. “For him to say that because we had the border in perfect shape. I made deals. I wasn’t giving any money to the ‘triangle’ (El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala), the three countries not including Mexico. And with Mexico I was saying we’re going to tariff you allow this to happen. And we had it really stopped.”

Trump said the United States used to provide El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala $500 million in foreign aid for years, but threats to revoke the assistance convinced the Central American countries to cooperate to slow the migrants.

“They wouldn’t accept the MS-13 gang members back. They said ‘Nope, you keep them. We don’t want them back,” Trump said. “They wouldn’t take them back for anybody, frankly, including me at the beginning. I said ‘Do we pay them anything.’ ‘Yeah, $500 million.’ I said ‘Stop payment.’ As soon as we stopped payment, they said ‘We’d love to have your MS-13 people back. Please send them back to our country immediately. We would love to have them back in our country for the rest of their lives.’”

He said he threated to place tariffs on Mexican imports. Mexico, he said, responded with 28,000 soldiers on the border.

“And it stopped it cold,” he said. “That and now we have almost 500 miles of wall up.”

