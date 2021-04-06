Rep. Alcee Hastings Remembered by Broward Mayor

Broward County Florida Commissioner and former Mayor Dale V.C. Holness hailed the late Rep. Alcee Hastings as a sincere and “humble” friend on Newsmax TV Tuesday.

Hastings, who won 15 terms to the U.S. House of Representatives – his last in November – even after he was impeached and removed from the federal bench, died earlier Tuesday of pancreatic cancer. He was 84.

“That he was very sincere,” Holness said when asked what he personally would remember of his friend who endorsed him for Broward County commissioner. “That he was someone you could always count on, to be there for you in the thick of battle, and he was that kind of person that everyone could approach within the community.

“He had a powerful position in the U.S. Congress or and a great deal of humility as a human.”

Hastings' district covered parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Holness extoled Hastings, a Democrat labeled “fiercely liberal” by some obituaries, for his time in the House, representing Florida’s 23rd and 20th Congressional Districts in and around Miami since his first election in 1992.

“He was a great friend of Israel, but within our community he leaves a legacy of being a fighter,” Holness said. “As someone who was fearless in his support for working families and ensuring that there was dignity for those who were people who provide work to ensure that our society functions well.”

Florida Gov. DeSantis is soon expected to set a date for a special election to fill Hastings' seat. Holness, a Democrat, is considered one of the leading candidates to replace his late friend.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Related Story: