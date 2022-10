Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin decried on Newsmax that some media has not been "fair" toward conservatives.

"There have been so very few persons in the media who have been fair and not biased" toward their treatment of conservatives, Palin stated in her "Eric Bolling The Balance" appearance.

"Because there have been so few who have chosen the vocation of media — who have chosen to be fair and just — it's certainly been a challenge. What I decided to do when I first got involved in politics 30 years ago is just to ignore the obstructionists and have faith that the message and what it is that I represent — and my record and my resume — that the truth would someday prevail," Palin added.

Currently, Palin is running in the midterms to represent Alaska's At-Large Congressional District as a member of the House.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!