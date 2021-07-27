Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Trump May Be Called, but Panel Will 'Fail'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 Select Committee is not going to get to the truth, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax, who added that former President Donald Trump will be called to testify but would be unlikely to do so.

"He will be called to testify; he'll invoke executive privilege, perhaps," Dershowitz told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co.," noting the former president can invoke executive privilege. "Perhaps he'll want to testify. The American public does have a right to know what happened.

"The key is individual responsibility. This is something that happened collectively, but every individual person must be held accountable for what they did and didn't do — the president included."

Dershowitz warned to co-host Lyndsay Keith and guest host Seth Denson that Pelosi's seven-Democrat and two anti-Trump Republican committee will only show the "Democrat truth" and they will paint the storming of the Capitol with a broad brush that runs the risk of tarnishing good people who did not do bad things.

"You can't judge this thing collectively, and so I think the focus has to be on a particular people," Dershowitz said. "What did they do? And we have to know the facts."

For instance, Dershowitz said, he is representing a Washington student "who went into the Capitol not to obstruct justice, but simply to defend the senators who were calling for hearings" on allegations of election fraud.

Dershowitz pointed to the Chicago Seven case in 1970 where all seven accused in a conspiracy to riot over the Vietnam War were acquitted.

"The courts held that every individual was an individual and had to be treated as an individual under the First Amendment," Dershowitz said.

But Dershowitz added, this is not a trial, but partisanship and using a "terrible, tragic event" to get "partisan advantage."

"In Washington today, it's impossible to do anything without trying to get some partisan advantage, and that's why I think this hearing will fail," Dershowitz said. "I think in the end we won't learn the truth. We will learn Democratic truths and we will learn Republican truths, but we won't learn the actual truth because no one is interested in the truth.

"Everybody is interested in advancing their partisan interests. Unfortunately, that is the case."

"The American people are entitled to know what actually happened, the actual truth. We're not going to learn it from partisan investigations."

