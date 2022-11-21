S.C. AG to Newsmax: Google Needs to Give Option to be Tracked

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson told Newsmax Monday that Google just shelled out nearly $8 million to the Palmetto State because it failed to inform users it was tracking their movements.

"The reason they're in this lawsuit or in this settlement is because they were purposefully misleading consumers around the United States, around the world, in fact, because they weren't fully informing them of the full scope of their location history and their tracking," Wilson said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "A lot of people would opt out of the location history, but what Google was doing is they were using other settings in the web and activity setting part of your Android phone or on your Google account to track you and take your personal information without your permission."

According to Reuters, Google will pay $391.5 million to settle allegations brought by 40 state attorneys general that it illegally tracked users' locations. Led by Oregon and Nebraska, the investigation and settlement suggest that state attorneys general are increasingly examining the tech giant's user tracking practices to ensure that they are compliant with state and federal privacy laws.

Wilson, a Republican did acknowledge that there are some people who actually want to be tracked.

"I talked to a person the other day who says it's a matter of safety," Wilson said. "They want Google to know everywhere they're going so, if they ever turn up missing, people can find them, but that's a personal choice. Google needs to allow people the option and the right to know if their personal data is being monetized, whether they know it or not."

When it comes to online platforms, Wilson cautioned against the lure of ostensibly free products and services.

"I tell people all the time: If you're using an online service platform like Google or social media platform, and you're receiving a good or service or a product that is free, you need to realize that you were actually the product that is being used," he said.

