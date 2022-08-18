×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alan dershowtiz | donald trump | justice department | mar-a-lago | fbi

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Coming Legal Battle With DOJ, Judge Reinhart Over Affidavit

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Thursday, 18 August 2022 06:12 PM EDT

Professor Alan Dershowitz explained to Newsmax that Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart is preparing for a back-and-forth with the federal government on the Mar-a-Lago raid's affidavit.

During a Thursday appearance on "Spicer & Co.," Dershowitz outlined the likely process upcoming to redact and unveil elements of the affidavit used to search former President Donald Trump's South Florida property earlier this month.

"Here's what I think is going to happen: the government's going to over-redact ... Reinhart's going to say, 'No, no, no, look, I read this. There's no secret here. I'm going to put this back,'" the constitutional law expert said.

"Then the government will appeal and that will delay the release of this, perhaps, for another few weeks," he continued. "There might be an emergency appeal, maybe it will go ultimately up to the Court of Appeals, [but it's] unlikely we'll get to the Supreme Court."

Dershowitz stated he "doesn't believe we're going to see much in the next few weeks" as the process plays out, but believes Reinhart acted prudently in calling for the Justice Department and FBI's partial release of the affidavit.

"I think he tried very hard to strike an appropriate balance between general disclosure of information that isn't necessary to be kept secret and a small amount to be kept secret," Dershowitz said of Reinhart.

"I hope, that ultimately, we'll see the vast majority of the affidavit – not just buts, ands, and a few words," he added.

Dershowitz's comments were made just hours after Reinhart ruled the Justice Department must publicize a redacted version of the affidavit by next Thursday at noon, NPR reported.

According to the order, the redacted affidavit submitted should feature the sealing order, motion to seal, and criminal cover sheet.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Professor Alan Dershowitz explained to Newsmax that Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart is preparing for a back-and-forth with the federal government on the Mar-a-Lago raid's affidavit.
alan dershowtiz, donald trump, justice department, mar-a-lago, fbi
336
2022-12-18
Thursday, 18 August 2022 06:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved