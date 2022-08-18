Dershowitz to Newsmax: Coming Legal Battle With DOJ, Judge Reinhart Over Affidavit

Professor Alan Dershowitz explained to Newsmax that Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart is preparing for a back-and-forth with the federal government on the Mar-a-Lago raid's affidavit.

During a Thursday appearance on "Spicer & Co.," Dershowitz outlined the likely process upcoming to redact and unveil elements of the affidavit used to search former President Donald Trump's South Florida property earlier this month.

"Here's what I think is going to happen: the government's going to over-redact ... Reinhart's going to say, 'No, no, no, look, I read this. There's no secret here. I'm going to put this back,'" the constitutional law expert said.

"Then the government will appeal and that will delay the release of this, perhaps, for another few weeks," he continued. "There might be an emergency appeal, maybe it will go ultimately up to the Court of Appeals, [but it's] unlikely we'll get to the Supreme Court."

Dershowitz stated he "doesn't believe we're going to see much in the next few weeks" as the process plays out, but believes Reinhart acted prudently in calling for the Justice Department and FBI's partial release of the affidavit.

"I think he tried very hard to strike an appropriate balance between general disclosure of information that isn't necessary to be kept secret and a small amount to be kept secret," Dershowitz said of Reinhart.

"I hope, that ultimately, we'll see the vast majority of the affidavit – not just buts, ands, and a few words," he added.

Dershowitz's comments were made just hours after Reinhart ruled the Justice Department must publicize a redacted version of the affidavit by next Thursday at noon, NPR reported.

According to the order, the redacted affidavit submitted should feature the sealing order, motion to seal, and criminal cover sheet.

