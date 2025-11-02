Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Shame on' Carlson, Fuentes Backers

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Sunday on Newsmax cast "shame" on conservative figures such as Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, who he accused of echoing past attempts to bring antisemitism into the Republican Party.

"It's an old story," Dershowitz told Newsmax's "Sunday Report," while recalling that conservative icon Pat Buchanan once sought to inject antisemitism into the Republican Party.

"Bill Buckley, the intellectual leader of all conservatives, attacked Buchanan and said, 'What you said and did amounts to antisemitism,' and he basically canceled him from the Republican Party," said Dershowitz.

His comments come after Heritage Foundation Chair Kevin Roberts came under fire last week for defending Carlson against critics for what they called his friendly tone while interviewing Fuentes on his program.

Roberts at first said he disagreed with what Fuentes says but also opposed "canceling" him.

He issued a stronger statement later about Fuentes, however, saying that he and the Heritage Foundation "denounce and stand against his vicious antisemitic ideology, his Holocaust denial, and his relentless conspiracy theories that echoed the darkest chapters of history."

But, Dershowitz told Newsmax, "now we have Tucker Carlson, who is Pat Buchanan's lapdog, essentially, and trying to replicate what Pat Buchanan was doing, turning the Republican Party into an antisem­itic party," which "would be a terrible thing for America."

Dershowitz, a longtime Democrat who in recent years has turned independent, warned that both the extreme right and the far left share a dangerous commonality: "They hate the Jews."

"Stalin hated the Jews, and Hitler hated the Jews, and now we're seeing people on the hard left hating Israel, hating the Jews," he said.

The United States, Dershowitz said, is "a centrist country" that thrives in moderation.

"You can be a centrist Republican [like] Bill Buckley," he said. "You can be a centrist liberal like me.

"But you cannot be a good American and be a neo-Nazi, Holocaust denier, or somebody who puts people like that on the air," Dershowitz added.

"So shame on Tucker Carlson, shame on Fuentes, and shame on those Republicans who tolerate him," said Dershowitz, adding that there should be shame on Democrats who "tolerate" New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, "including [former] President [Barack] Obama."

Mamdani, he added, is a "terrible, terrible human being who will destroy New York and destroy the Democratic Party."

Dershowitz also praised House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., as "a great man and a strong supporter of the Jewish people and of Israel."

He urged him to ensure that "nobody who has the imprimatur of the Republican Party engages in antisemitism."

