Dershowitz to Newsmax: GOP Must Distance Itself From Carlson

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz warned Monday on Newsmax that if the Republican Party fails to distance itself from Tucker Carlson over his recent interview with white supremacist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes, it risks developing "the same streak of antisemitism that is now plaguing the Democratic Party."

Dershowitz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Carlson's remarks and Fuentes' Holocaust denial are "classic, classic antisemitism," saying they echo conspiracy tropes that Jewish people "control the media and senators" for Israel's benefit.

"This reminds me of an old debate between Pat Buchanan and Bill Buckley," Dershowitz said. "Pat Buchanan was an out-and-out anti-Semite, a Holocaust denier."

"Tucker Carlson is an anti-Semite. He does not like Jews."

"And he has to be marginalized in the Republican Party, or else the Republican Party will suffer the same fate the Democratic Party is suffering," he added.

Dershowitz said that the Heritage Foundation's decision to defend Carlson after his Fuentes interview risked legitimizing extremist rhetoric that mainstream conservatives like William F. Buckley once rejected.

"Bill Buckley saw that many, many years ago," said Dershowitz. "He called out Pat Buchanan, and I'm waiting for more Republicans like Bill Buckley to call out the Tucker Carlsons and the others who are anti-Semites."

He said the current political extremes on the left and right mirror the intolerance of 20th-century totalitarianism.

"The extreme right, the extreme left, always have one thing in common: They hate the Jews," Dershowitz said. "Stalin and Hitler in the 1930s disagreed about everything, except they both hated the Jews."

Fuentes, who in a 2019 video used an analogy involving the Cookie Monster baking batches of cookies to deny the murder of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, told his audience the number "just doesn't make sense" to him.

While Carlson's decision to give him a platform drew criticism from Jewish and conservative groups, others were shocked that Heritage President Kevin Roberts released a video in support of Tucker and his interview.

Roberts said conservatives need to oppose Carlson's critics, who he described as a "venomous coalition."

Dershowitz concluded that preserving American democracy requires both parties to "thrive at the center" and reject their extremes.

"We are a centrist country, and we thrive at the center, and both parties are allowing their extremes on the left — the Democratic Party — on the right — the Republican Party — to become too influential," he said.

