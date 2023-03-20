×
Tags: alan dershowitz | trump | indictment

Dershowitz to Newsmax: In Trump Case We're "Losing Our Rule of Law"

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 09:04 PM EDT

The constant attempt by leftist prosecutors to get former President Trump shows that we’re past “losing our minds, we’re losing our rule of law here,” Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Monday.

Dershowitz continued by telling a story about his time as a civil rights monitor in the South in the early 1960s. He and the rest of his class were taught by the demonstrators not to spit on the sidewalk, because they will turn it into a felony, such as destruction of property, since “they’re targeting every civil rights worker.”

“Is this what District Attorney Bragg wants to emulate? The South in the segregation period, where they were “getting” civil rights workers?” Dershowitz asked “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “Because that’s what this is like."

There are people who will do anything to “get Trump,” Dershowitz added. “They don't care about the Constitution. They think that Trump's reelection would be like the election of Adolf Hitler in 1932, and they prepared to do anything short of assassination. They're prepared to stretch the law.”

