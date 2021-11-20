Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Racism' for Media to Mock Rittenhouse's Tears

It was "racism, pure and simple" for members of the liberal media to mock Kyle Rittenhouse for crying on the stand when testifying about the events that led to the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Saturday.

The famed lawyer also offered on Newsmax's "Saturday Report" to put the 18-year-old in touch with legal representation if he wants to bring legal action against CNN for its reporting on the case.

"You can watch yourself crying on TV and then you see those jerks attacking him, saying it was staged," Dershowitz said. "Imagine if it was a Black man who was a member of Black Lives Matter who had killed in self-defense and who cried on the witness stand. None of those people would have marked him.

"It is racism, pure and simple. There's no way of getting around it."

Dershowitz, the author of "The Case for Colorblind Equity in an Age of Identity Politics," called for a return to Martin Luther King's philosophy of judging people on the quality of their character, not on the color of their skin.

"That's not what CNN does," he said. "That's not what many of the others in the media do. Everything is racial politics, except when it's not racial politics."

He pointed out the case in Georgia where three men are charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, noting the defense lawyer has attempted to remove Black pastors, including Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson, from the courtroom.

"It's not racial politics, except when the lawyers in Georgia point out the fact that the minister who is coming to the courtroom is Black," Dershowitz said. "Oh, my God, that's racism. You can't mention a person's race, but you must mention a person's race when it helps the narrative. It's so hypocritical. It is bizarre."

Dershowitz has filed his own lawsuit against CNN, accusing the network of defamation, and said he has offered to share his research against the network with Rittenhouse's lawyers.

"I support any lawsuit that he tries to bring against the intellectual thugs at CNN who persists in lying, persistent lying about the case," Dershowitz said. "If you listen to CNN, this is a young man who came across state lines carrying an illegal gun and caused the confrontation and never had anything in his life endangered.

"All of those are lies, and they keep repeating them over and over and over again, even after the verdict. You just cannot believe anything you see on CNN or on CNBC or MSNBC. It's just a scandal."

He acknowledged Rittenhouse will likely be sued, "but I don't think there's much of a chance that the alleged victims here who were found by a jury not to have been victims essentially can successfully sue him.

"I think the next step is going to be Rittenhouse suing and making these commentators accountable," Dershowitz concluded.

