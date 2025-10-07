Dershowitz to Newsmax: Bondi 'Won the Day' Over Senate Dems

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that Attorney General Pam Bondi “won the day” on Capitol Hill after a tense hearing where Senate Democrats questioned the Trump administration’s use of federal troops in U.S. cities.

"It's about time that somebody stood up to these hacks in the Senate who are bullies and cut people off and say, 'I only have 10 minutes to answer my question.' No court would ever allow the kind of questioning that the senators ask everybody.

"And she's fighting back for all of us. I've testified. I know what it feels like. And it really took courage on her part for her to fight back. And I'm really glad she did.

"And she won the day, but she certainly took no prisoners," Dershowitz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Dershowitz warned that if the Democrats win the House in 2026, the party's far left will take over and focus solely on hurting the president.

"It's left-wing McCarthyism," he said. "We're seeing it throughout the Democratic Party, with a few exceptions, like the great Senator [John] Fetterman, who you interviewed, who really is the one person who represents principle, represents honesty, and really nonpartisan approaches in the Democratic Party.

"I wish his colleagues would learn from him, but they don't. They are moving toward the extreme left, and the only thing they care about is trying to hurt President Trump."

