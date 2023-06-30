Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Supreme Court Right on Student Loan Relief

Harvard University Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Friday that the Supreme Court made the correct decision in blocking President Joe Biden's student loan relief plan.

The court on Friday ruled against the Biden administration's plan to cancel as much as $430 billion in student loan debt in a 6-3 decision.

Dershowitz told "John Bachman Now" that "it's up to Congress now. Congress can say that the dissent is right, that what we meant was the secretary has the authority to do this. Or Congress could say no.

"I mean, the Supreme Court is right when it basically says that, under the Constitution, all monetary bills must originate in the House of Representatives and be signed by both the House and the Senate, and this an enormous monetary bill."

He added: "I understand President Biden desire to circumvent that, but it seems to me that the better interpretation of the statute is to say that if you want to have such an enormous, enormous financial burden or financial benefit, that has to be done by Congress not by the executive branch of the government. Close case, but I think the majority is probably right on that one."

