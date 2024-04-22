Dershowitz to Newsmax: New York 'Violating' Voters' Rights With Trump Trial

Harvard University Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Monday that the state of New York is "violating" the rights of voters by prosecuting former President Donald Trump in his hush money trial.

Trump was ordered to appear in a New York City court on Monday for his ongoing criminal trial over alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. On the same day, the US Supreme Court is set to hear arguments concerning whether or not Trump is immune from prosecution in the federal case against him over his alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Dershowitz told "Newsline" that "it's a terrible day for American law," adding, "it's being abused for partisan political purposes and to constitute election interference."

He went on to note that "The state court has no jurisdiction over federal election laws" that Trump is charged with violating.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said in court on Monday that "this case is about a criminal conspiracy" between Trump, his former attorney Michael Cohen, and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker in which Trump "covered up that criminal conspiracy by lying in his New York business records over and over and over again."

Dershowitz went on to say, "It's the state that's violating the right of all of us as voters to vote for a candidate based on the pros and cons of his candidacy, not on some made-up, fake criminal charges."

The longtime Harvard Law professor added, "In order to get to where we are today, the state had to take minor misdemeanor election … filing statements that may have been untrue in corporate forms, which was long ago expired under the statute of limitations, and then try to turn it into a state felony by invoking a federal statute which they don't even name, which they have no jurisdiction over."

Dershowitz said, "In 60 years of practicing and writing and teaching criminal law, I've never seen a case as weakened as this one."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com