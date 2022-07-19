Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'I've Never Seen Anything Like' Jan. 6 Panel

Constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Jan. 6 committee ''does not want the public to hear the other side'' of the narrative it is presenting in prime time.

''That's why it didn't permit any cross-examination, any confrontation, any due process, anything resembling fairness,'' Dershowitz said on ''The Record With Greta Van Susteren.''

''I just don't remember any committee ever like this, and I've been watching committees now for 65 years. I've never seen anything like, it and I'm on their side generally.''

''That is, I want to see the truth come out about Jan. 6,'' the retired Harvard Law School professor said. ''I didn't like what happened on Jan. 6. I didn't like the president's speech, although it was constitutionally protected. I didn't like the riots, but I want to hear the truth, and the truth only comes out when both sides have presented.''

Recently on CBS' ''Face the Nation,'' Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans on the committee, said he wasn't ''sure what the value'' of former President Donald Trump's testimony would be regarding the unrest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

''Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn't mind not telling the truth, let's just put that mildly,'' Kinzinger said. ''He lies all the time. I wouldn't put it past him to even lie under oath.''

When asked what's at the end of all the committee's hearings, Dershowitz said, ''The end of it is a report that nobody is going to believe.''

''A report is only worth the credibility it has, and this one will be worthless,'' he said. ''The 9/11 Commission Report was extremely valuable because they heard every aspect of it, allowed cross-examination, had people on it from every possible political perspective and no political perspectives.''

''The perfect thing would have been to have a 9/11-type commission composed of scientists, educators, some members of Congress who would be only looking for the truth and not partisan advantage,'' Dershowitz continued. ''We don't have that today in Washington.''

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!