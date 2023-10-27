×
Tags: alan dershowitz | newsmax | israel | hamas | protests

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Publicly Identify Anti-Israel Protesters

Friday, 27 October 2023 03:45 PM EDT

Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard University Law School, told Newsmax on Friday that students who protest against Israel should be "identified in public."

Dershowitz said on "Newsline," when asked about anti-Israel protests at colleges across the U.S., said, "One thing that should be done is every single student who engaged in this kind of harassment should be identified, and every potential employer should know that these are students who support the raping of Jewish women, the kidnapping of Jewish civilians."

The longtime legal professor said, "Let's use freedom of speech transparency. Let's identify every single student who was engaged in these efforts to try to blame Israel ... [and] praise Hamas. Imagine if there were a Ku Klux Klan group on campus that supported the lynching of Blacks; I assure you that every administrator would say these students' names have to be made public."

He added, "Nobody wants to hire a student who supports rape. No client wants a lawyer representing them who supports rape and murder, so the first step should be let's expose them. Let's identify them."

Dershowitz also claimed that this is "not doxing," which is the releasing of private or personal information about a person online, such as their real name or address.

He said, "We're not talking about their sexual history or any secrets ... their public attempt to try to blame Israel for rapes, murders and robberies, and they did it in public, and they should be identified in public and they should be held accountable in the marketplace of ideas. That's the first step that should be made."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


